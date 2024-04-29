RELATIVE MORALITY - Larken Rose

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It would be nice if even half of the world was capable of thinking critically!
We have all been indoctrinated into a #Cult of Statism!
A cult that actually WANTS authoritarian scumbags ruling over them!
Using deadly force and locking innocent people in cages despite them having harmed nobody!
A cult that thinks worthless paper has value... and allows it to control them
As the Bankers use it to steal every REAL ASSET ON EARTH
original video by Larkin Rose