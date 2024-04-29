BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RELATIVE MORALITY - Larken Rose
America at War
America at War
143 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 12 months ago

It would be nice if even half of the world was capable of thinking critically!

We have all been indoctrinated into a #Cult of Statism!

A cult that actually WANTS authoritarian scumbags ruling over them!

Using deadly force and locking innocent people in cages despite them having harmed nobody!


A cult that thinks worthless paper has value... and allows it to control them


As the Bankers use it to steal every REAL ASSET ON EARTH


original video by Larkin Rose

https://www.bitchute.com/video/0jGuitqzfUEi/

Keywords
politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy