Understanding that America stands at a Crossroads

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this Episode I relate my concerns for this Nation and for the American people and how through our own Ignores we face a judgment like nothing we have ever seen before here in America. I explain how I believe our Lord and savior Yeshua and father Yahweh has given us the choice of either Judgment or Blessing.