Healthy Living Livestream: 6 Ways You Haven't Exited The Matrix
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
1
128 views • 9 months ago

Andrew Kaufman MD

Jul 31, 12:00 pm EDT

What does freedom truly mean?


After the scamdemic, we certainly realized how quickly it can be taken away…


Or… was it given away?


No matter how much we’ve woken up over the last several years, we’re still making choices that keep us hooked in and dependent — namely, in six major areas of our lives…


But the beauty is: once you know where you’re giving away your power, you can take it right back…


Once I found out about these, my journey out of the system accelerated, and yours will too…


Today, at 12pm ET, I’m going live to unveil 6 ways you haven't yet exited the matrix …and what you can do to take back the power you never knew you had.


Sign up for my True Living Fellowship today, and take a significant step towards self authority. (Get in before August 7th at midnight and enjoy your first month on me!) https://www.andrewkaufmanmd.com/true-living-fellowship


Keywords
freedomfamilyeducationlearningspiritualitymatrixslaverypersonal growthhealthy living livestream
