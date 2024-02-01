Jan 13, 2024 Rick's Alone Time with God: Repentance is the key right now. Most of you in my body have not engaged in this battle and spend very little time with me. It’s time to repent and then reprioritize. I need you to understand the importance right now of engaging in this spiritual battle for the world. #RepentanceisKey #SpiritualBattle #RepriortizeGodFirst

