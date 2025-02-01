© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Redpill Drifter - 5G AND THE WIRELESS BODY AREA NETWORK They are turning humans into 5G-6G-7G antennas and servers/routers with each jab. The Agenda 2030 ultimate goal is to be able to track & trace down to the cellular level and transmit data through our DNA in real time.
Sabrina D. Wallace
Source: https://x.com/RedpillDrifter/status/1885409441656561969