What's at stake? What can the average person do to fight back? Special Guest - Nick Caturano
16 views • 09/01/2023



Special Guest - Nick Caturano


18 year Walt Disney World cast member & former union leader who as a result of the early call for vaccine mandates at the company, stood up & fought against by writing an open letter on his website & has felt led by God to keep fighting every God forsaken thing since. Encouraging people to have Faith, stand for and with each other & be brave in the times of universal deceit & murder we find ourselves in.


******************


Links for this episode:


https://goofyvaccine.com/


Nick's podcast: https://rumble.com/c/c-3343672


Twitter: @nickcaturano


Aide to FL Sen Burton tells Medical Freedom Advocates @GovRonDeSantis

Office GAVE HER the bill she introduced (SB 252) which advocates say is obsolete since it only protects against "Covid-19" vaccine discrimination https://twitter.com/ReOpenChris/status/1633221195687424002?t=H6TD9XjYtTDIe4DXg3IOXA&s=19


The Financial Coup d'état Explained | With former insider Catherine Austin Fitts https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iK5V89fU61Y&t=1593s


********************


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


