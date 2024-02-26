Avdiivka Vodka Comrade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia is winning against its war against (NATO/United States) Ukraine. It has taken another city in eastern Ukraine and will probably slow walk its way to the Dnieper River. This has always been a suicidal pact for Ukraine, but the CIA has been in Ukraine since 2014. What will they do if Ukraine loses?