Decentralize.TV - Episode 28, Jan 8, 2024 - The “Silver Guru” David Morgan reveals gold, silver, dollar and fiat currency GAME PLAN for 2024
DecentralizeTV
 David Morgan from TheMorganReport.com joins Decentralize TV to discuss the fast-eroding dollar-based fiat currency system and why gold, silver and precious metals will have to be the basis for currency systems that survive the global debt implosion. Precious metals are about to see hyper demand in 2024 and beyond.

