Melbourne Freedom Rally 8 February 2025 - Bourke Street

This video covers the speeches in the Bourke Street Mall. There were more passers-by than usual and we pray that each hears something important that they need to hear for that moment. Some stop to listen, others to make a recording. Our message of government corruption flexes and evolves as the truth gets out in many alternate ways. There is a lot of truth being revealed through the initiatives taken in USA and there is a sense that Australian people are keeping up with a lot of it. 2025 is a year to be ALIVE. It is God's war and the tables will be turned against evil progressively and possibly suddenly.