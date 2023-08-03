Fox News Deleted Capitol Police Chief Saying Jan 6 was a Cover Up in Tucker Carlson Interview

January 6 - Fox News Deletes Capitol Police Chief Saying it was a Cover Up in Tucker Carlson Interview

🚨Holy Smokes 👀

Fox News Deleted Scene from Tucker Carlson’s Interview with the Capitol Police Chief “Leaks”, Saying, “It was a Cover Up!”

Why would Fox News delete this scene?

“If people were reporting to intelligence correctly. If I was allowed to do my job as the chief, we wouldn’t be here.

Then seeing how, you’re lambasted in public & everything appears to be a cover up.

Like I said, I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but when you look at the information and intelligence they had, the military had, it’s all watered down. I’m not getting intelligence, I’m denied any support from National Guard in advance. I’m denied National Guard while we’re under attack, for 71 minutes…”





https://twitter.com/MJTruthUltra/status/1686871782098112512?s=20



