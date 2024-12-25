New World Leader Pictorial Music Movie Poster Collage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Conclave is a film that blends Catholic Church politics with social issues, suggesting it's not just entertainment but predictive programming. It hints at shaping public views on a new global leader type, reflecting and possibly steering expectations towards a "New World Order" archetype. The link in this description will take you to the original narrated video production that this Pictorial Music Collage video complements.
https://www.brighteon.com/f67292c4-cb1f-4768-bcb7-2a24e95edf51
#conclave #moviereview #conclavemoviereview #predictiveprogramming #nwo