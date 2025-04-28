Russian stormtroopers entered and have taken control of Kamenka in Kharkov region, the soldiers are confidently blowing away the enemy troops, which were still entrenched in buildings and houses during the fighting. The Russian Defense Ministry, officially announced the liberation of the settlement in Kupyansk direction on April 28, 2025, showing how the first images of Kamenka, when units of the Zapad Group of Forces of the Western Group of Forces were advancing, tearing apart the defenses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at a rapid pace. The stormtroopers of the 344th Motorized Rifle Regiment, drove the Ukrainian infantry from building to building, throwing hand grenades and take them prisoner. The video frames show a group of Ukrainian soldiers being driven out of the building due to smoke, in one of the farm buildings, raising their hands up to voluntarily surrender to Russian stormtroopers. Otherwise it would be great news for Kiev if Russian soldiers were captured by Ukrainians, but this happens very rarely!

Working to liberate the populated area, the stormtroopers contributed to the advance of the Zapad Group of Forces, expanding the zone of control of the Russian Armed Forces by more than 300 meters north of the residential development. Thus, military units routinely raise the tricolor flag on Kamenka, located north Oskil River, as a symbolic gesture during the ongoing operations in Russian campaign in eastern Ukraine. Russian Federation Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, congratulated the command and personnel of the 344th Motorized Rifle Regiment on the liberation of Kamenka, a strategic position that underlines the intensity of the conflict in the region. According to the military statement, after effective offensive operations by units of the Western Group of Forces in the last 24 hours, Kiev's losses amounted to more than 240 servicemen. Furthermore, in the group's area of operations, Ukraine recorded the loss of a Kvertus electronic warfare station, 6 ammunition depots and 3 artillery pieces including one US-made M777 howitzer.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net