Ash Wednesday & St. Valentine - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 127 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Feb 15, 2024





This year, Ash Wednesday and Valentine’s Day fell on the same day, February 14, 2024. They have more in common than you might think. Join Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, as he explains the opening of the holy season of Lent, a time to think about God and not ourselves – similar to how we think about our Valentines and not ourselves. Then hear a great story about Camp Veritas, where teenagers learn to grow in virtue thanks to the message of Divine Mercy.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Ep. 127: Ash Wednesday & St. Valentine





Support our ministries: https://forms.thedivinemercy.org/donation/?source=EWTN





Discover more about Church history on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/church-history?utm_source=YT





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=14aL0Ca_hgY



