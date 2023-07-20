© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nutrient Dense Chocolate Super Smoothie
Makes 1 serving.
3 tbs of HRS coconut milk powder
2 tbs HRS Organic Sprouted Radiance Blend (chocolate)
1 tbs of HRS hemp seeds
1 banana
1/2 cup water
1/2 cup ice
Optional: 1 tsp of Cocoa Energize (to make it more chocolatey!)
Instruction:
Put everything in a blender and blend until smooth.