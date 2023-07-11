House Freedom Caucus Gives Marjorie Taylor Greene The BOOT: MTG Ousted For Betraying America First

Stew Peters Show





July 10, 2023





The House Freedom Caucus has finally had enough of MTG.

Teddy Daniels joins Stew to talk about fake conservative Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Apparently, the Freedom Caucus is fed up with MTG for being a relentless shill on behalf of Kevin McCarthy.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is the first member of the caucus to be expelled.

For the past year Stew Peters and Teddy Daniels have been two lone voices calling out MTG and a sell out that is killing the America First agenda.

Marjorie Taylor Green hired foreign national Milo Yiannopoulos and ambushed President Trump with Kanye West at Mar-a-Lago.

When MTG shamelessly backed Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker that was the beginning of the end.

If you look at MTG’s stock portfolio it’s obvious she sold out for personal gain.

She also scammed blue collar workers in Georgia by fundraising and claiming she would impeach Joe Biden.

The media has propped MTG up to be an America First savior when in reality she is an American First fraud.

Once she raised millions she turned around and cut checks to the Kevin McCarthy controlled NRCC.

After telling the truth about MTG for over a year a consensus has finally been reached.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

