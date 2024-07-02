❗️UKR POW claims that in UKR Organs of seriously Wounded Soldiers are being Sold without their consent on the black market

A captured Prisoner of war from the Armed Forced of Ukraine claims that in Ukraine “the organs of seriously wounded soldiers are being sold without their consent on the black market”.❗️🚨

Adding:

Hungarian prime minister arrives in Kyiv - Viktor Orban's visit to Kyiv is the first since the start of the special military operation

Orbаn intends to discuss with Volodymyr Zelenskyy "the possibility of establishing peace", a spokesman for the Hungarian prime minister has said. The politician is also scheduled to hold talks with other Ukrainian officials today.

The visit of the Hungarian Prime Minister may be associated with the beginning of the semi-annual presidency of the country in the Council of the EU. We shall remind that Orban's visit to Ukraine was the first since February 2022 - throughout the time the politician protested against the supply of weapons to Ukraine and called for a peaceful settlement of the conflict.

and today:

The United States intends to announce the allocation of a $2.3 billion arms package to Ukraine, Reuters reports citing the Pentagon.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday that the U.S. will soon announce an additional $2.3 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, to include anti-tank weapons, interceptors and munitions for Patriot and other air defense systems.

