RT News May 24, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
May 24, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Serbia denounces a Western-backed UN resolution declaring that a 1995 battle in the Yugoslav wars was an act of genocide. Joe Biden promises to send money to Africa to apparently sweeten a controversial deal with Kenya, which the US wants to conduct a police intervention in the crisis-stricken Caribbean nation of Haiti. Kenya's opposition strongly criticizes the plan. Macron holds back on his controversial voting reform for New Caledonia but it appears that's only a temporary appeasement for the outraged local residents.