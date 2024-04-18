🇱🇧🇮🇱 Hezbollah combined attack on the HQ of the IDF's 146th HaMapatz Armored Division in Al Aramsha, with an Ababil-2 kamikaze drone and an Almas-3 ATGM.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🇱🇧🇮🇱 Hezbollah releases footage of a combined attack on the headquarters of the IDF's 146th HaMapatz Armored Division in Al Aramsha, on the border with Lebanon, carried out by an Ababil-2 kamikaze drone and an Almas-3 ATGM.
At the moment, the number of casualties is 14 military personnel.
