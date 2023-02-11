BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TROUBLE INBOUND. POWDER DRY. LOVED ONES CLOSE. DONT GET CAUGHT IN THE CITY
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
6
238 views • 02/11/2023

[email protected]

Its coming. Nordstream didnt guarantee this... it was already gonna happen.. Nordstream guaranteed that the world wouldnt try to stop our annhialation. Its been done guys. "THEY LIT THE HOUSE"... Most certainly. I don't wanna Black Pill no one but this is BAD. The Nordstrom story and us admitting to doing it(and being the cause of what will be people freezing and starving... to death) is going to cause the earth beneath the USA feet to crumble. Our allies may quite frankly pull out and make deals w Russia/China. They just got a free pass to do whatever they want now becuz we look like the complete bad guys that the script is playing out. Never-ending that the return attacks won't get anywhere near the perpetrators... who cares right? Somehow destroying civilians who have nothing big to do w this will fix it? Everyone involved is an enemy of anyone just trying to live a life on this dirtball faras I can tell..anything to add? Hit meeeeee! [email protected] 

Keywords
current eventspoliticsrussiachinaretaliationnordstrom
