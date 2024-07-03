© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chris "Adequate Citations" Martenson, PhD
@chrismartenson
🚨Thank you SPOTLIGHT In Australia for allowing people to honestly express themselves about vaccine injuries. They are rightfully mad!
But the grotesque conflicts of interest of Robert Booy should have been disclosed. Hat tip to @_aussie17 for digging those up! 👍