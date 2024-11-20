BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Terral03.com Mystery Report for 2024 Newsletter 04: November 20, 2024
166 views • 6 months ago

Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Mystery Report Newsletter and Black Star Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support my work at https://terral.substack.com

--

Which Bible Versions?

Written by Joe and Terral

November 20, 2024

On Mon, Feb 5, 2024 at 7:36 PM Joe wrote: I’ve never read the entire Bible. Should I read that before Mystery Explained or simultaneously. Any Bible preferred? Joe

--

Awakened Radio Series

Hi Jill:

Thank you for writing. You wrote:

On Fri, Sep 22, 2023 at 12:13 PM Jill wrote:

Good day, The Awakened Radio series is skipping and distorting in the sound.

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/the-mystery-report-newsletter/episodes/XXX

--

Protect your house and car from EMP attack: https://www.empshield.com/?coupon=terral03com

--

Get Your Silver-Gold for SHTF:

Miles Franklin: http://www.milesfranklin.com/

https://terral.substack.com/p/meet-justin-wolk-dans-replacement

Justin Wolk: 952-213-8930. Email: [email protected].

Mention Terral Croft for discount

--

Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:

Everyone Is Transfected: Everyone Is Transfected: https://terral.substack.com/p/everyone-is-transfected-with-sophisticated

Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44

How to Mix, Use, and Store Your Nano Silver (Video): https://terral.substack.com/p/how-to-purchase-mix-use-and-store

Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html

Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax

Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1

--

NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://stopthecrime.net/docs/nasa-thefutureof-war.pdf (Page 93)

--

None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf

--

Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf

--

Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/

--

Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/

--

Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656

--

Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/

--

Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 15 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.


Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.


Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA


Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03


More info at https://www.terral03.com


Contact Terral: [email protected]

Keywords
flat earthconspiracyextraterrestrialshiddenspaceshipsterralterral03end of the agegospel of the kingdombuy nano silverblack stargospel of the grace of godspirit blood watergods wisdom hiddenelijah comingmystery reporttwo gospelsdispensation of gods gracethe mysterygods wisdomjosh monday
