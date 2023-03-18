More Tips For Buying Your First Farm-Watch Out For CCR's, HOA's And Karens!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When buying a farm/rural property be careful of HOA's and CCR's. Restrictions often include nuisance provisions like someone can complain and get the sheriff involved if they don't like the smell of cow poop, the sound of your tractor or your rooster crowing in the morning. Do your due diligence, and don't take someone's word that "it'll be ok" because if a Karen gets involved, it probably won't.