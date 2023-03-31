‘They are preparing to invade Belarus' – Lukashenko on NATO troops amassing on border

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
March 31, 2023
During an annual address to Parliament and nation, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that NATO powers, particularly Poland, have been preparing to invade his country as they amass troops near its borders.
