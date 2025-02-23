Booby F'n Kennedy's "Safe Vaccines" Serves #BigPharma

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch in full so you learn AGAIN why Booby F’n Kennedy’s “safe vaccines” are going to be the biggest pay day for #BigPharma! When Democrats like Booby speak of “safety” for children it’s the harbinger of regulations & creation of monopolies - just ask his pals @HillaryClinton & @SenWarren. -Dr.SHIVA