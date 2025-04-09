Trump on Iran’s nuclear program

"I think if the talks aren't successful with Iran, I think Iran is gonna be in great danger."

Of course the lunatics in Israel have nukes, and both Libya and Syria had they had nukes would not be the failed states the are today thanks to the Zionist terrorists who toppled their governments.



Source @Real World News





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/