Rev. 15-16. Why do you still kick against the pricks and fight against Christ & peace Acts 26:14?

Why are you still kicking against the pricks and fighting against Christ and peace on earth Acts 26:14? The second coming of the last days, end times, or 43 years of Christian Spiritual Warfare is the transition from the unsustainable kingdoms of men to the kingdom of God 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Dan. 2:44; 12:4; John 12:30-32; James 5:7-11. The two ages of the kingdoms of men brought, and bring, suffering and death. The two ages of the promised kingdom of God will bring peace on earth and every spiritual blessing in Christ John 8:32; 2 Pet. 3; Gen. 2:17-4:12; 2 Thess. 2:3. It is not in man to guide his steps Jer. 10:23. We do not have agape love or leaders with supernatural objective truth, science, and weather, so despite our best efforts, we always have our thumbs on the scales of justice Jer. 10:23. So that we can now fight the good fight of faith, men have had to suffer under the rule of the prince of the power of the air for 6,000 years 1 Cor. 2:6-16; James 5:7-11. Satan, the second horseman of the apocalypse, is stealing our peace and sanity by pretending to be God, the Holy Spirit, a messenger of light, a lizard person, or whatever to convince us that Christ does not have all authority and that the subjective truth and pseudo-science preaching, bibles, religions, and phileo love of men is as good if not better than the ways of God Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20ff. The Sword of the Spirit is back, the Bible in part, 1 Cor. 13:9-12. Christianity is back, and we are in a 43-year transitional war between the kingdoms of men and the kingdom of God. It is time for all men everywhere to stop contradicting the Prince of Peace. We can now be involved in the second age of the great commission and take the gospel of peace to the world! 806-216-1161, [email protected] https://zeno.fm/radio/one-true-faith-radio/ https://thewatchman.substack.com/ http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan

