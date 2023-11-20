FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation:



Psalm 108:1-6

Holy Sabbath Day Prayer, 20231118





O my JEHOVAH TSIDKENU, the LORD GOD my RIGHTEOUSNESS and Heavenly Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name. Thank You for granting me the Justification by Faith and Union with Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ. Also, thank You for my LORD’s Substitutionary Blood-Bought Sacrifice through His death on Calvary’s Cross and Resurrection.

1 O my Gracious and Merciful Father, my heart is steadfast on Your Holy Scriptures; I will sing and give praise, even with my glory.

2 Awake, psaltery and harp! I will awaken the dawn.

3 I will praise You, O JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER among the peoples, and I will sing praises to You among the nations.

4 For Your Mercy is great above the Heavens, and Your Truth reaches to the clouds.

5 Be exalted, O my GOD, above the Heavens, and Your glory above all the earth;

6 That Your beloved may continuously be delivered; thank You for saving me with Your right hand, and hearing me because of my Union with the LORD Jesus Christ.

Thank You Merciful Father for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! (Psalm 108:1-6 personalized, NKJV).

