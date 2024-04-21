BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Smart People Make Stupid Decisions
Benny Wills
Benny Wills
165 views • 04/21/2024

The most accurate metric for measuring intelligence is not IQ. It's ACTION. You either behave intelligently or you don't. How “smart” you are is irrelevant if you act stupidly.


Book a Call w/ Me: https://calendly.com/selfreliantway/strategy-call


Talk To Anyone About Anything (free): https://bennywills.com/talk2anyone


Free Your Speech - The Art of Communication: https://bennywills.com/fys


Reframe Blame Challenge (free): https://bennywills.com/reframe-blame


Self Reliant Weekly Newsletter: https://bennywills.com/blog


X: http://twitter.com/benjaminwills

IG: http://instagram.com/benny.wills

YT: http://youtube.com/bennywills


Video Title Suggestions:


Overcoming Fear of Criticism

Conquering the Fear of Being Judged By Others

Getting Out of the Poverty Trap


