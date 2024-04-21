Why Smart People Make Stupid Decisions

The most accurate metric for measuring intelligence is not IQ. It's ACTION. You either behave intelligently or you don't. How “smart” you are is irrelevant if you act stupidly.





Overcoming Fear of Criticism

Conquering the Fear of Being Judged By Others

Getting Out of the Poverty Trap





