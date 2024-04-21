Why Smart People Make Stupid Decisions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The most accurate metric for measuring intelligence is not IQ. It's ACTION. You either behave intelligently or you don't. How “smart” you are is irrelevant if you act stupidly.
