The Third Temple | "A World w/ Completely Different Laws Than the Laws We Are Familiar With. The Idea Is That There Would Be This Magical Moment or the Revolution We Will Rebuild the Temple, A Moment of Historical Redemption." - Yuval Noah Harari
Watch the Original Full Length Presentation & Learn More About Sling & Stone HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SBV_a5J2HiI