Ezekiel 38 War, A VERY BIG SIGN

(PLEASE LIKE, SUBSCRIBE & SHARE) So others can see this video. We are in the Last Days and WE are that Last Generation. That Jesus spoke about in Matthew 24, remember when you see all these things come about lift up your head as your redemption draweth nigh. We are coming to the end of the Time of Sorrows (Birth Pains) for the faithful, and very soon we go home. But for those left behind their pain & suffering is only beginning.

THANK YOU & GOD BLESS YOU for your prayers, love & support of this Last Days ministry & for us: We mail out free books, KJV Bibles & CDs all FREE of charge to all who ask, we even mailed a KJV Bible to Saudi Arabia. (THANKS TO YOU). Because of your love & support of this Last Days ministry and with the help & direction of the Holy Spirit, we have mailed out over 11,000 WARNING letters & CDs titled THE WARNING all from our kitchen table. (https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/ ). We have mailed out over 600 water filters with a Bible in each one & half of these were sent out to needy folks for FREE. We mail out King James Bibles to anyone for free.

* The Azusa St. Mission & Revival prayer line is open Mon., Wed, & Fri. Starting at 8 PM CST until 9 PM CST or the last caller. This is open for all USA & Canadian residents. This line is NOT recorded & NO commercials. If you, a friend or a family member needs prayer Please call us and we will pray for you. The number is 518-318-7813 .................................................... If you would like to help support this ministry & The Azusa St. Mission & Revival church, TODAY YOU CAN BE THE MIRACLE, click the link below or write to: Tony Lamb, P.O. Box 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834 Click this link for Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TonyLambWatchman For other gifting options to this ministry see here: https://www.tonylamb.org/index104.html ALL DONATIONS, GIFTS & TITHES GO 'ONLY' TO SUPPORT THE MINISTRY (GOD'S MINISTRY) AND THE AZUSA ST. MISSION & REVIVAL CHURCH (GOD'S CHURCH). Here is my website at: https://www.TonyLamb.org Here is the Azusa St. underground church: http://www.AzusaSt.com .................................................................. To order your copy of my new book: 'THE TRIBULATION click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BZ6KG44X/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr= To order your copy of: 'IN THE TWINKLING OF AN EYE' click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1695677153 To order a copy of: 'GOD SHOWED ME THE FUTURE' click here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1717773664 * Here is the link where it shows you how easy it is to build your own water filter: https://tonylamb.org/waterfilter.pdf WE DID NOT LEAVE OUR CHURCH - OUR CHURCH LEFT US. We refuse to attend an apostate church that lies and reads and teaches a false gospel from books that are not the word of Almighty God, (which is found ONLY in the KJV Bible or the 1611 KJV Bible) BUT are in fact written by men & women (who are in sin) and are not inspired by God. This is why we use ONLY the KJV Bible, Please Watch: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sqoBX86nv0 See my videos on youtube at: https://www.youtube.com/c/TonyLambWatchman Or see my videos at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/tonylamb Or on Rumble at: https://rumble.com/user/TonyLambWatchman See here to start your own home church: http://www.AzusaSt.com Here is the home website: https://www.TonyLamb.org Thank you for your love, support and your prayers for this Last Days Mission for God. You are 'NOT a Partner' in this ministry, 'YOU ARE FAMILY'! * Hear the: 'THE WARNING' free here at: https://www.bitchute.com/video/x5BHey9YyEUd/ Please email me AT: watchmensreport(at)gmail(dot)com or write to: Tony Lamb, POB 41, Dardanelle, AR 72834 To request prayer, a free Bible or a free book: Now is NOT the time to follow a preacher, a church or even a religion (NOT EVEN ME) THE ONLY WAY TO SURVIVE WHAT IS TO COME - IS TO NOT BE HERE - AS IN BEING RAPTURED. God Bless you Watchman Tony Lamb

