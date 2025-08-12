"Grow in Me" - [AI Music Video] - Inspired by Galatians 5 (Fruit of the Spirit)

"Grow in Me" is a transcendent musical meditation by Aetheris (Latin for "heavenly air" ), inspired by Galatians 5 and the Fruits of the Spirit. This ethereal composition weaves angelic vocals with luminous synths and tender orchestral swells, inviting listeners into a celestial sanctuary. Like a whispered prayer set to melody, the song embodies the fruits of the Spirit (love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, and self-control), so close your eyes and let the harmonies lift you above life’s chaos, into a stillness where grace takes root and flourishes.



Press play and let the Spirit’s fruits "grow in you" as heaven and innovation resonate as one.





AI prompt engineering, composition, lyrics, and audio editing by Ty Bollinger, founder of TTAC ("The Truth About Cancer"). Most vocals are AI-generated. Instrument choice and prompt engineering by Ty, instrument performances by AI.



Sign up for the free TTAC email & newsletter list here