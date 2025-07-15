The atmosphere is tense again in Sumy region, as Russian drones returned to action, with several powerful explosions heard at their primary target in Shostka in northern Ukraine, which is far rear. Local Telegram channels shared footage on July 13, 2025, reporting that Geran-2 drones in a swarm, attacking the same target at night, the blows came to an institution associated with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and it exploded! According to Ukrainian television channels, the explosion occurred as an air raid warning was issued in Shostka, about 50 km south of Kursk region. At the scene, a large fire, visible from a distance, erupted following an attack by at least five UAV on the facility. There were no visible signs of air defenses, as all the Russian drones that appeared there turned it into five powerful explosions! Russia knows that Ukraine often uses universities and converts them for military purposes. So, if the institute is a primary target, it is possible that Ukraine was using it for that purpose.

A morning view of the town of Shostka shows hours of fire and smoke still billowing after Russian kamikaze drones attacked the military targets between July 12 and 13. Ukrainian channels complained about the incident, reporting that at least 10 powerful explosions occurred in Shostka. This attack is part of a broader escalation in Russian long-range air campaign across Ukraine, which has involved hundreds of drones and missiles in recent days. Initial data indicates that the main target is the Scientific Research Institute of Chemical Products NIHP-A, founded in the 1960s as a branch of a similar enterprise in Kazan, Russia. It is noteworthy that this institute specializes in the development of formulations and technologies for explosives and munitions. They also design, develop, and dispose of ammunition. Now, a concentrated attack by Russian forces will cripple the Ukrainian military's innovation and ammunition disposal capabilities.

