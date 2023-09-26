TRUTH PLANE





Mission Accomplished





🛩🛩🛩🛩🛩🛩🛩🛩🛩





We've got the Sunny Coast Leg Wrapped Up. Our Flights will cover most of SE QLD and parts of The Northern Rivers. See the following Truth Plane Routes and Dates:





Saturday 7th October, 2023; Northern Rivers - Gold Coast. Bonus Flight. Banner - "It's OK To Vote NO"

The Truth Plane will fly past Mt Warning on its way Up The Coast to Main Beach - Surfers Paradise and back. Times will be advised as the day gets closer.





Sunday 8th October, 2023; Northern Rivers - Gold Coast - Brisbane - Sunshine Coast. Main Flight. Banner - "Vote NO To Division"

The Truth Plane will fly past Mt Warning on its way Up The Coast past the beaches of the Gold Coast, head towards Brisbane following the M1, then up the Bruce towards the beaches of the Sunshine Coast. Flying north until Coolum, and then re-fuel for the return leg home.

On the return journey, The Truth Plane will do a flyover or two if necessary, of Mt Cootha (Home to mainstream media HQ in Qld) and then follow the Centenary Hwy and Logan Mwy south in the Swingers electorate of Oxley. They like to swing there, they go both ways.....and then homeward bound for the Truth Plane from whence it came. Flying the Banner all the way home. Times will advise as the day gets closer.





We will be Livestreaming, Filming and Taking Pics on the day, and we will be in constant comms with the Pilot of The Truth Plane all day. It's gonna be awesome, we can't wait.





Please make sure you follow us on all our channels so you don't miss out on any important deets.





You can find them all here - https://roobsflyers.bio.link





This has been such an exciting initiative to be a part of, it gives me extreme satisfaction to be able to do this cause it's much needed. The Yes side have Millions in funding, but we have the Aussie spirit and nothing can overcome that.





We want to Thank each and every one of you who donated to make this happen, We want to Thank our mate Paul from the Sunny Coast who pretty much single handedly made that leg of the journey a reality, We want to Thank the beautiful Patriot who made the Bonus Flight possible, and Thanks to the pilot, the linesmen and the ball boy..😂





But most of all Thank You to all our supporters and followers who have shared this initiative and been a part of Roobs Flyers Journey, whether you've only just come onboard or you've been with us from the beginning. We love you all and We're only really just getting started.





Thank You,





Roobs and Shazza. ❤️😉





https://roobsflyers.bio.link