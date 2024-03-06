Why Biden is GUARANTEED to be Replaced on the Ticket

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I absolutely don't believe that the Democrats are going to run dementia Joe Biden, given the fact that they are facing an existential crisis, with many of them likely to be prosecuted after the law fair that they've engaged in against President Trump. Here's who's going to be the nominee.
#gavinnewsom #joebiden #democrats