The Church of God in the Times of the Gentiles-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-SEPT 11 2024

The "Times of the Gentiles" is Different from the "Fullness of the Gentiles." And Patriotism is Sometimes Mashed Together with God and Other Elements to Be Its Own Brand of Religion. Be Careful in Promoting Only the True Elements of the Gospel of Christ. And, Mind Also the Scriptures Regarding Good Citizenship.