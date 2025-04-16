The Fall Of Canada

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump’s Tariffs, Mass Immigration & The Oncoming Canadian Revolution
* It’s hard to overstate how dystopian and threatening Canada has become.
* An update from longtime Canadian government official Maxime Bernier.
* He is the founder and leader of People's Party of Canada.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 16 April 2025
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-maxime-bernier