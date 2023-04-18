Rights, Change, and Lifestyles

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Liberty is like Free Will, and there are consequences to bad decisions. Doug explains in this video.
Douglas V. Gibbs, Mr. Constitution
www.douglasvgibbs.com
www.politicalpistachio.com
www.constitutionassociation.com
Please subscribe to this video channel, and visit my websites. Monetary contributions are always needed for various efforts such as:
-- Funding for two radio programs, KMET and KPRZ.
-- Funding for legal actions I am involved in.
-- Constitution Education and Resource Center.
-- Website Retrofit and Upgrade to make Mr. Constitution's online presence an interactive and more educational experience: Partially Funded, nearly complete.https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/douglasvgibbs
Venmo: Douglas-Gibbs-3 (then 3975)
Zelle: [email protected]