SERVICE MEMBERS PEN DECLARATION OF MILITARY ACCOUNTABILITY
Published a month ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Jan 19, 2024


Former Lieutenant Colonel, for the U.S. ARMY, Brad Miller, discusses the recent ‘Declaration of Military Accountability’, an open letter to military leadership signed by over 230 service members, which calls for military leadership to be held accountable for the repercussions of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.


#DeclarationOfMilitaryAccountability #VaccineMandates


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4817x0-service-members-pen-declaration-of-military-accountability.html

militaryusvaccinearmydel bigtreehighwiredeclarationmandatesaccountabilityjabshotinoculationinjectioncovid-19open lettercovidservice memberslt colbrad miller

