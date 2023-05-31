X22 REPORT Ep. 3082a - The [CB] System Is The Problem, Everything Else Is Noise

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3082a - May 30, 2023

The [CB] System Is The Problem, Everything Else Is Noise





The UK is having a problem, the food prices are rising and now they are putting a bandaid fix on it, they want the supermarkets not to raise prices. The debt ceiling negotiations are falling apart, the deal is terrible, but this is noise, we need to go to the root of the problem. The [CB]/[JB] are bringing manufacturing back and they don't realize what they are doing.





