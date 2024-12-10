Shocking destruction of military equipment near Qamishli airport!

Shocking images showing the scale of the total destruction of weapons and military equipment near Qamishli airport, in northeastern Syria today on December 10, 2024. Local security sources reported that the brutal Israeli airstrikes last night, one of which caused severe damage to the 54th Regiment convoy carrying ammunition, previously operated by Syrian Arab Army. Surprisingly, which is now under the control of Kurdish-led and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), were hit. The location of the attack was around area of Qamishli International Airport, about 8 km south of Syrian-Turkish border, rendering the weapons and military equipment it contained unusable. Some sources said that armored and ammunition warehouses were hit, but shells and mortars were still scattered on the ground amidst burning trucks on the highway, indicating an attack on the convoy. Security sources informed that what was seen directly last night from Qamishli was carried out by Israeli occupation warplanes at a time when the country is experiencing a 'power vacuum'. This is the first time that Zionists have targeted military equipment in the Autonomous Region with airstrikes. Several explosions were heard near the airport located near the military base, the explosions caused the detonation of ammunition stored there, sources reported. Once again, according to the latest reports it is weapons and ammunition carried by the convoy as in the footage. Airstrikes were reported that the explosions were even visible from Türkiye with the flag in the background, Turkish people are now witnessing the direct impact of the results of Erdogan's policies!

