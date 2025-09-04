LifeVac ANTI-CHOKING device for our grandsons’ house MVI_7196-8merged

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
I only learnt about these devices a few months ago, and wanted to get at least one for our grandsons’ to have at their house. The deal I bought includes two devices with child+adult face cups, one device in a travel bag, ideal for a car, the other in a case, ideal for mounting in a kitchen.