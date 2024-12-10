18+ - Fighters of the 'moderate' SNA execute two Kurdish SDF soldiers in their hospital beds in Manbij

Syria: 18+ The Western-backed "inclusive" terrorist rebel fighters in Syria execute former SAA soldiers in a hospital.

Location: Hospital inside Manbij City.

Three armed men of the Turkish-backed SNA enter the hospital room and ask the wounded men if they are SDF soldiers, they say yes. They proceed to execute them.