Paul Preston Explains About Laser Weapons (DEW's) And Also How To Protect Your House From Deep State Attacks
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
5 months ago

Paul Preston, the president of the New California State movement and Governor Pro Tempore of New California explains about smart meters and the role they play in targeting your home to create instantaneous fires and what to do to prevent an attack.

DEW's utilize both lasers and focused microwave energy to destroy a target. Unfortunately and horrendously our homes and businesses are being targeted by evil people (The Deep State) intent on destroying America and American homes and the American people. Any person(s) or living thing inside a home that is hit by a DEW is incinerated essentially in a blink of an eye.
You must turn your electrical power off at your main electrical panel by switching off your main breakers as this makes your smart meter inactive. Turn your power off even if you do not have a smart meter... just in case something electronic in your home gives off some kind of targeting signal. It's way much better to be safe than sorry and to be turned into a pile of ash which is what happens to a person or persons caught inside a home attacked by a DEW.

I suggest that you follow Paul Preston by using the link directly below so you can keep up on important information that effects your lives.... no matter where you live.

Agenda 21 Radio on rumble --->  https://bit.ly/ncs-news

Link to this video --->  https://bit.ly/smart-meter-fires




californiaweaponsmurderenergymicrowaveamericanspeopleparadisedepopulationlaserdewforestkillinglos angelesattackshighdewswildfiresfireshomesbusinessespoweredlahainapacific palisadeseaton
