BrightLearn - Doctor, What Should I Eat?: Nutrition Prescriptions for Ailments in Which Diet Can Really Make a Difference by Dr. Isadore Rosenfeld

"Doctor, What Should I Eat?: Nutrition Prescriptions for Ailments in Which Diet Can Really Make a Difference" by Dr. Isadore Rosenfeld is a comprehensive guide that emphasizes the critical role of nutrition in managing and preventing a wide range of health conditions. Unlike typical diet books, this work, co-authored with registered dietitian Sandra Pressman, provides tailored dietary recommendations for over seventy common disorders, bridging the gap between medical care and nutritional advice. Dr. Rosenfeld, a respected medical nutritionist, argues that proper medical care should include guidance on food choices, as diet significantly influences many medical conditions. The book explores the potential of nutrition in addressing ailments such as acne, Alzheimer's disease, cataracts, colds, arthritis and diabetes, offering insights into how specific foods and nutrients can impact these conditions. For instance, it discusses the role of antioxidants in preventing cataracts, the benefits of omega-3 fatty acids in managing arthritis and the importance of maintaining stable blood sugar levels in diabetes management. Dr. Rosenfeld also addresses the limitations of conventional medical training in nutrition and encourages patients to take an active role in their health by collaborating with healthcare providers to develop personalized dietary plans. The book is a valuable resource for anyone seeking to harness the power of nutrition for better health outcomes.





