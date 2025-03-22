BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Most Canadian tax lawyers know nothing about tax law!
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
287 followers
17 views • 6 months ago

most Canadian tax lawyers know nothing about tax law and they certainly know nothing about criminal law or civil law and absolutely know nothing about the Canada Revenue agency. too many times I have clients who tell me that their tax lawyer put the ownership of their home into the same corporation that they do business out of which means the CRA can simply show up and take your house if they feel like doing it. I will separate your home from your business and separate your cars and all of your tools from your business so that the CRA has absolutely no leverage over you at all. you also have the right to sue your lawyer once all this is done because as soon as a lawyer gives you bad advice that costs you money, you can recuperate it from them. I am Canada's number one tax expert got a hold of me right now Www.kevinjjohnston.com


#canadapolitics #corporatetax #quebec #Calgary #quebec #canadarevenueagency #Alberta #cra #income #incometax #panamacity

Keywords
moneytaxesdebts
