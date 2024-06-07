The FBI just admitted in court that Hunter Biden's laptop is real.





Here are 20 minutes of Joe Biden, U.S. intelligence officials, and the American media claiming that Hunter Biden's laptop was "Russian disinformation."





The FBI has had possession of Hunter's laptop since December 2019.





Leading up to the 2020 election, Twitter and Facebook censored the Biden laptop story because the FBI warned them of a potential hack-and-leak operation targeting Hunter Biden.





The FBI knew that Hunter's laptop was real the entire time.





In October 2022, @MarcoPolo501c3 published a 640-page Report on the Biden Laptop that meticulously documents 459 crimes involving the Biden family and their associates.





The report provides evidence of Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) violations, money laundering, and tax fraud found on Hunter's laptop.





It also exposes how federal law enforcement agencies, influenced by politics, protect the Biden family from prosecution while targeting President Biden's primary election opponent, Donald Trump.





Shame on all of these people for lying to the American people, rigging our elections, and destroying the integrity of our nation.





Source: https://x.com/KanekoaTheGreat/status/1798457753779990987





Thumbnail: https://x.com/PhillipDenton/status/1798902331506917770





This setting up of "America's Mayor" Rudy Giuliani as a Russian operative feeding disinformation was a professional hit job by the 3 letter intelligence agencies! This is exactly what they do overseas in countries to cause trouble! Up Chuck U Schumer called them out when he said: "Let me tell you: You take on the intelligence community - they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you."





Isn't that a curious thing to say...🤔





THE TRAITORS: Illegal spying of the Trump Campaign, the wrongful Impeachment of President Trump, the Fraudulent Covid Pandemic/Forced Lethal Injections, the Russia/Trump Hoax, the 2020 Fraudulent Election, the Hunter Biden Laptop Coverup and the J6 Setup.





350 NAMES OF CORRUPTION: Retired U.S. Lieutenant Colonel Ivan Raiklin, former Green Beret and U.S. Constitutional Attorney who served 25 years in the DOD, Intelligence and Special Operations Communities has compiled a Deep State Target List. Full pdf link.





https://ia600404.us.archive.org/22/items/x-04182024-deep-state-target-list/X%2004182024%20Deep%20State%20Target%20List.pdf





This is only 4 pages, there are 6 pages. The full pdf list can be downloaded in the above link. It took 10 years of intelligence research and first hand eyewitness experience with these crimes to bring you this list.





The 350 names listed were involved in different crimes involving the illegal spying of the Trump Campaign, the wrongful Impeachment of President Trump, the Fraudulent Covid Pandemic/Forced Lethal Injections, the Russia/Trump Hoax, the 2020 Fraudulent Election, the Hunter Biden Laptop Coverup and the J6 Setup.





To help expedite the arrests and prosecution of all named individuals @elonmusk must release all the Direct Messages and files related to these individuals.





To every American and every person on Earth who wants to see justice be met, you must ask Elon Musk to release all the Direct Messages and Twitter files pertaining to the named 350 Deep State Conspirators who are destroying America and the world.





All Deep State named individuals must be brought to justice in order to stop future fraudulent Pandemics, forced injections, fraudulent Elections, illegal spying, political persecution, child trafficking, staged criminal events and to stop World War III. This is the only way to restore America and bring justice to Humanity.





https://x.com/SpartaJustice/status/1798086639513952519





