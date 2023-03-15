Famous Ole Dammegard on Conspiracies!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Ole Dammegard from Sweden on conspiracies! He is probably the world's expert on conspiracies, and I know you will find what he has to say really interesting! Reality is not always what it appears to be! I hope you can all listen to his enlightening and profound presentation! Ole will be a keynote speaker at my upcoming Galactic Wisdom Conference on March 18th and 19th, 2023 -- I hope you can all attend and participate! The program is in English and German on Radio Sol International in Vienna, Austria. See: www.radiosol.at and www.galacticwisdomconference.com With lots of love and Light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com

