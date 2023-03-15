Famous Ole Dammegard on Conspiracies!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Ole Dammegard from Sweden on conspiracies! He is probably the world's expert on conspiracies, and I know you will find what he has to say really interesting! Reality is not always what it appears to be! I hope you can all listen to his enlightening and profound presentation! Ole will be a keynote speaker at my upcoming Galactic Wisdom Conference on March 18th and 19th, 2023 -- I hope you can all attend and participate! The program is in English and German on Radio Sol International in Vienna, Austria. See: www.radiosol.at and www.galacticwisdomconference.com With lots of love and Light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com