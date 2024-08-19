UKR Attacked Kavkaz Oil Depot of the Russian Material Reserves in the Rostov Region

Following the attack by Ukrainian formations on the Kavkaz oil depot of the Russian State Material Reserves in the Rostov Region, the fire is still being extinguished. Online, footage is circulating showing that another fuel storage tank exploded at the incident site.

Given the complexity of the fire in the Proletarsky District, a state of emergency has been introduced. According to some reports, several fire trains are involved in extinguishing the fire, and water is being delivered to ensure uninterrupted work of the firefighters.

However, there were also casualties: according to the latest information, 18 employees of the Russian Emergencies Ministry were injured, 14 of whom received outpatient care, while the rest were hospitalized due to burns.

Update:

As of now, it has not been possible to extinguish the fire on the territory of the Kavkaz Rosrezerv oil depot in the Proletarsky district of the Rostov region. Today, there have already been several explosions of fuel tanks at the incident site, and a huge column of black smoke is hanging over the city itself.

According to the latest data, 41 firefighters sought medical assistance, of which 18 required hospitalization, including five in intensive care. Specialists from regional medical institutions were sent to Proletarsk to provide assistance to all those in need.