DA SHMOO ₪ GETS REKT 🥊 IN VIENNA❗

⁣Rabbi Shmuley assaulted in Vienna by Islamist crowd taken into police custody for his own protection

Rabbi Shmuley just got punched in the mouth while in Vienna.

Absolutely nobody likes this dude





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNxaGsccRyY





Thumbnail: https://x.com/Gentilenewsnet/status/1954329400364920926