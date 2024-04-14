The Constitution: is it relevant? 12/27/23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec 27, 2023
Dr. Cowan discusses the Constitution and if he thinks it is relevant.
He reviews & discusses 2 articles: "No Treason." by Lysander Spooner & "The Ultimate Delusion" by Stephen Ames.
Both articles can be found via the following links:
